BoG Governor Urges Collective Responsibility To Ensure Financial Resilience

At the 28th Annual National Banking and Ethics Conference organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB), Ghana, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, has emphasized the need for collective responsibility in maintaining a resilient financial system.

The conference, themed “Resilience in the Financial System: Navigating Horizon Risks,” brought together industry experts, regulators, and stakeholders to discuss emerging challenges and proactive measures to safeguard Ghana’s financial sector.

*Background*

The Bank of Ghana has been proactive in addressing potential risks, having introduced regulatory reforms and certification programs in collaboration with CIB Ghana.

The Institute has launched initiatives such as the Ethics Certification Programme, ESG Certification, and the redesigned ACIB curriculum to enhance professional excellence and ethical standards.

Addressing the forum, the Governor, said the BoG is focused on addressing technological disruptions, climate-related vulnerabilities, and economic shifts.

The Bank has introduced directives on sustainable banking principles, climate-related financial risk, outsourcing, and cybersecurity.

The Governor also emphasized the need for robust cybersecurity frameworks and investment in advanced technologies, adding that the Bank prioritizes sustainable banking principles and green investments.

The Governor also stressed the importance of integrity and professionalism, urging industry-wide participation in CIB’s Ethics Certification Programme.

*Call to Action*

The Governor concluded by emphasizing collective responsibility: “Resilience requires collaboration, innovation, and commitment to ethical principles. Let us work together to fortify our banking sector and build a financial system that serves as a pillar of strength for Ghana’s economy.”

*Reaction*

CIB Ghana President, Benjamin Amenumey praised the Governor’s remarks, saying, “We are committed to supporting the Bank of Ghana’s efforts to promote professional excellence and ethical standards.”

The conference aims to foster dialogue and cooperation among stakeholders, ensuring Ghana’s financial sector remains resilient in the face of emerging challenges.

