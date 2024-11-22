EC Burns Defective Ballot Papers

In a swift and transparent response to serialization errors, Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has destroyed defective ballot papers intended for Ahafo and Volta Regions.

This decisive action, taken on November 21, underscores the EC’s commitment to ensuring the integrity of the 2024 general elections.

Background of Controversy

The discovery of flawed ballots comes amidst heightened tensions and claims of manipulation.

However, the EC maintains that its internal quality control mechanisms identified the issue, contradicting assertions by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that their representatives uncovered the defect.

Collaborative Efforts

The destruction of defective ballots was conducted under the watchful eyes of police officers and representatives from various political parties, demonstrating a united front in safeguarding the electoral process.

The EC has since contracted reputable firms, Buck Press and Acts Commercials, to reprint error-free ballots.

Implications

This development highlights the EC’s proactive stance on transparency and accountability.

Challenges and Controversies

The electoral landscape has faced numerous challenges, including allegations of manipulation and technical issues.

The EC’s prompt response to the serialization errors demonstrates growth and improvement in addressing potential electoral crises.

-BY Daniel Bampoe