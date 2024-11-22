NDC Satisfied With Police Readiness For 2024 Elections

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed satisfaction with the Ghana Police Service’s preparations for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Speaking to the media at the Police headquarters after a meeting between the Police and political parties, Dr. Omane Boamah commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for measures put in place to ensure peaceful and transparent polls.

“The very fruitful meeting points to the fact that we all yearn for peaceful, transparent, free, and fair elections,” the Election Director stated.

He praised the Police’s successful security operations and expressed confidence in their ability to replicate this success nationwide.

He noted that after the meeting, the stakeholders conclude to takeaways from the meeting include:No firearms at polling stations.

He welcomed the decision to keep polling stations firearm-free, ensuring a secure environment for voters.

Military intervention as a last resort: The IGP assured that military involvement would only occur as a last resort, with the IGP holding sole authority to authorize such intervention.

Enhanced cooperation

Dr. Omane Boamah emphasized NDC’s willingness to collaborate with security agencies to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Additional issues discussed include: constituency coalition centers where o

Omane Boamah proposed modifications to improve the efficiency of these centers.

Electronic transmission of results: To prevent interference, he suggested emailing results to the Electoral Commission Chair and copying all presidential candidates.

He concluded by reaffirming NDC’s commitment to peace and fairness, seeking justice for victims of past electoral violence.

He was accompanied by Totobi Kwakye, and Larry Gbevlo-Lartey Col Klevor, former National Security Coordinator.

-BY Daniel Bampoe