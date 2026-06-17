Bole SHS Teacher Interdicted Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted a teacher at the Bole Senior High School (SHS) in the Savannah Region over an alleged sexual misconduct.

A leaked sexual video went viral on social media involving the teacher and a student of Bole Senior High School.

A statement signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations, GES, revealed that management has initiated investigations into the matter, and directed that the teacher be interdicted in accordance with GES rules and regulations.

Mr. Fenyi indicated that management strongly condemns all forms of amorous relationships between teachers and students.

He reiterated the Ghana Education Service’s zero-tolerance towards sexual misconduct, and cautioned all staff to uphold the highest standards of professional ethics and conduct at all times.

Mr. Fenyi, however, noted that management remains committed to ensuring the safety, protection, and well-being of all students within the educational system.

“Appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken against any individual found culpable,” he stated.

He assured the public that the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole