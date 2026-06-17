Parliament Must Give Youth Greater Voice In Governance – Bagbin

Some school children at the event

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has reiterated the need for greater youth participation in governance and decision-making processes, stressing that no society can be truly democratic if the voices of young people and other underrepresented groups are excluded.

Speaking through the First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, at the launch of the “Parliament & You” Educational Series at Parliament House in Accra, Mr. Bagbin said Parliament was committed to creating meaningful opportunities for children and young people to engage in democratic processes and contribute to national development.

The initiative is aimed at promoting civic education among children and helping them better understand the workings of Parliament and governance.

According to the Speaker, the call for greater youth participation aligns with the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which recognises the right of children to express their views on matters affecting them.

“No society can be truly democratic and participatory without creating meaningful opportunities for the underrepresented to be heard and involved,” Mr. Ahiafor said on behalf of the Speaker.

“That is why Parliament is committed to using every available platform to amplify the voices of the underrepresented, especially young people,” he added.

Mr. Bagbin emphasised that Parliament had a responsibility not only to make laws but also to contribute to the development of informed, engaged and responsible citizens through civic education.

He noted that children should not be viewed merely as future leaders but as active partners in building a better society, capable of contributing ideas and perspectives that can enrich democratic governance.

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, commended Parliament and the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) for introducing an innovative platform to educate children on governance and leadership issues.

He urged students to develop a keen interest in national affairs and actively prepare themselves to become responsible leaders in the future.

Describing the initiative as a valuable investment in the nation’s democratic future, Mr. Ayariga announced a donation of GH¢200,000 to support its implementation.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, also praised the programme, describing it as an important step towards making Parliament more accessible to citizens and deepening democratic participation.

He said Parliament’s efforts to engage the public through initiatives such as breakfast forums and open Parliament programmes demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that democracy remains relevant and inclusive.

To support the project, Mr. Afenyo-Markin pledged GH¢100,000 towards its successful implementation.

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, also contributed to the initiative by donating 25 laptop computers to be awarded as prizes to winners of competitions that will be organised under the programme during its first two years.

The Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, highlighted the impact of Parliament’s public engagement efforts, revealing that more than 44,000 students across the country had directly benefitted from the Educational Visitors’ Programme since its establishment.

He expressed confidence that the “Parliament & You” initiative, together with programmes such as the “Mini Parliament,” would help bring Parliament closer to children and strengthen civic consciousness among the younger generation.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House