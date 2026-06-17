GES Warns Public Against School Selection

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that a widely circulated notice stating that the 2026 school selection exercise for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates will commence on June 15, 2026 is false.

In a statement, GES clarified that it has not announce the commencement of the school selection process and has cautioned candidates, parents, guardians, teachers, and the public against relying on the information shared on various platforms.

According to the Service, the notice has falsely informed stakeholders that candidates are required to select and submit five preferred schools ahead of the placement process.

The notice did not state the deadline for submissions and has directed candidates and parents to seek assistance through an unofficial whatsApp support line.

GES has cautioned that the publication did not originate from the Service adding that such information should be disregarded entirely warning parents and candidates against submitting personal information or engaging with individuals behind the fake announcement.

It further stated that such misinformation could expose unsuspecting members of the public to fraud and other forms of exploitation.

It noted that all official information regarding school selection and placement exercises would be communicated through its recognised and authorised platforms.

GES has urged stakeholders to verify education-related announcements before acting on them and also rely only on information released through official government and education sector communication channels.

The Service has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure a transparent and credible placement process and has assured the public to communicate officially with due process.

By Florence Adom Asamoah