Bono Region Records More Monkeypox Cases

Ghana Health Service (GHS) says two more Monkeypox cases have been recorded in the Bono Region.

The latest cases have increased the number of cases to five in the region.

According to the GHS, it is still monitoring the cases in the districts that have recorded the Monkepox cases so far.

Deputy Director in charge of Public Health in the Bono Region, Dr Prince Quarshie, told Citi FM the five cases were detected from 14 suspected cases in six districts in the region.

He said “The advice that I have for the inhabitants of the Bono Region is that monkeypox is with us. You don’t have to travel outside the Bono Region to get the disease. We still have to take the safety precautions seriously,”

By Vincent Kubi