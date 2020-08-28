‘Boycott Congress If…’

Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer

Tema Youth FC president Wilfred Kwaku Osei has urged clubs to boycott the forthcoming congress if the Ghana Football Association (GFA) fails to present its financial statement to clubs in the country.

The 26th edition of the congress is fixed for September 1, but indications are that the GFA wants new auditors to audit its accounts before furnishing the clubs with its expenditure.

And that has stirred Kwaku Osei, popularly referred to as Palmer, to call on the FA to fall on its existing auditors to audit its accounts and make them available to congress.

According to the former FA Marketing Committee member, it is mandatory for the GFA to furnish the various stakeholders of its expenditure before holding congress.

“Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, to the best of my knowledge, the auditors who audited the GFA’s previous account are still at post.

“Therefore, we cannot go to congress without the financial statement of the Association which is one of the mandatory items needed for the congress,” he told Asempa FM.

Congress, which is the highest decision-making body of the FA, is expected to be held on September 1 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

Coincidentally, the said date clashes with the Court of Arbitration of Sports’ (CAS) ruling on the Ghana FA versus Wilfred Osei Kwaku.

Palmer is battling against the GFA over his disqualification from last year’s GFA presidential elections by the Kofi Amoah-led Normalisation Committee.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum