Covid-19 Strikes Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been withdrawn from the France squad at the last-minute after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Pogba has been replaced by Eduardo Camavinga in Didier Deschamps’ squad to face Sweden on September 5 and Croatia on September 8.

“Paul Pogba was initially on the list but unfortunately for him, he underwent a test yesterday which turned out to be positive this morning,” Deschamps said.

The news will come as a blow to United, who return for preseason training next Wednesday. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is already set to miss the start of preseason training with the club as he undergoes a 14-day quarantine after returning from holiday in Dubai.

Earlier this week, United captain Harry Maguire was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery following a trial on the Greek island of Syros after an altercation with police officers on Mykonos. Maguire will appeal the decision.