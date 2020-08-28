Ivor Greenstreet Introduced To Party

Flag bearer and newly elected national executives of the CPP being sworn in by Comrade Felix Amoah, Chairman, CPP Council of Elders

Publisher and Lawyer, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, will be leading the Convention People’s Party (CPP) as its flag bearer in the forthcoming general elections slated for December 7, 2020.

This will be the second consecutive time he has won the bid from the party leadership and sympathizers to lead the party to victory in Ghana’s national elections.

A ceremony held on Wednesday, August 26 at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, saw Mr. Greenstreet together with newly elected executives of the party sworn in by the chairman of the party’s council of elders, Comrade Felix Amoah.

Mr. Greenstreet, in a powerful speech shortly after he was sworn declared, “A vote for the CPP is a vote for yourself!”

He said the people of Ghana “desperately” needed the CPP as the only alternative to the duopoly being played out by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He pledged that “the CPP will deliver for all Ghanaians social justice and implement the self reliance that this country has been crying out for.”

“I pledge to work for the African Unity; give people access to good quality healthcare; give our people education and skills; reduce the cost of living and better their housing conditions,” he vowed.

Also sworn in were newly elected national executives of the party tasked to oversee the affairs of the party as it prepared for the December polls and beyond.

They included Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong, Chairperson; Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, first Vice-Chairman, Emmanuel Ogbojo, second Vice-Chairman; and John Benjamin Daniels, third Vice-Chairman.

Others are Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantua, General Secretary; Emmanuel Opare Addo, Treasurer; Moses Yirimbo Ambing, Organizer; Hajia Ayesha Sulley Futa, Women Organizer and Osei Kofi Acquah, Youth Organizer.

The newly elected Chairperson of the CPP, Ms Frimpomaa, in her remarks, vowed to offer better results for the party during elections while uniting the various elements of the party as a big family.

“The CPP that gets zeros at the polling stations is a CPP of the past. This new CPP is committed to attract new ‘Nkrumahists’ and a new generation of voters that are tired of the game,” she said.

“I pledge to unite the Nkrumahist family back into the fold. I pledge to the youth of this country a viable alternative to the two-party deception that remains a thorn in the flesh of our nation. I pledge to expand the membership of the CPP by making it attractive to the new generation tired of the left and the right,” she added.

As a party, she intimated that the CPP was rolling out a “ballot revolution” and charged everyone interested in the development of the nation to as a matter of urgency join the CPP.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio