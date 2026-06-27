Brock Royal Family To Host Duku Walk, Sponsor Osu Homowo Festival

Celebrated family, the Brock Royal Family is set to host this year’s Duku Walk as well as sponsor the Osu Homowo.

The annual walk celebration, which draws patrons from far and near has become a permanent feature on the wealthy family’s calendar.

And according to the founder and father of the Brock Royal family, a native of Osu in the Greater Accra Region, this year’s does not only centre on the promotion of healthy lifestyle building networks among participants and families.

“The Duku Walk has become a permanent feature on our calendar, and we looking forward to making it bigger due to its potential for building healthy networks among families and businesses,” said the founder and father. Of the Brock royal family”

He added “It’s not going to be just a Walk, come in your numbers, strike business acquaintances, exercise and have fun to the fullest. ”

Meanwhile, the father and founder of the renowned family has announced that one of its subsidiary companies will throw its weight by way of sponsorship behind this year’s Osu Homowo Festival Celebration.

The Brock Royal Family ranks among the wealthiest families in Ghana according to a Forbes research conducted recently.