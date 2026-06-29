Fire Razes Rubber Factory at Circle Odawna as Floods Delay Firefighters

A raging fire has engulfed a rubber factory at the Circle Odawna area, causing panic among residents and traders.

According to sources, four fire tenders from the Ghana National Fire Service were deployed to the scene to combat the blaze.

However, fire crews encountered difficulties accessing the area after getting stuck at some point due to heavy flooding around Circle Odawna. The flooding delayed efforts to quickly quench the fire.

Firefighters are currently working to bring the situation under control. The extent of damage and any casualties have not yet been confirmed.

Motorists and pedestrians in the Circle area are being advised to avoid the Odawna stretch as emergency teams continue operations.

Updates to follow

By Prince Fiifi Yorke