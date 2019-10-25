Build A Brand You Can Maintain – Becca

Becca

Female Ghanaian afro pop artiste, Rebecca Acheampong, popularly known as Becca, has advised young entertainers to be more particular about the brands they create for themselves.

According to her, most people build brands that they cannot maintain due to major factors beyond their control.

Speaking on Live 919’s drive time show ‘Route 919’ hosted by Antoine Mensah, Becca explained that most people have built brands they find it very difficult to keep up.

“It is prudent to build brands that shouldn’t cost you a lifetime. You should build a brand that relates to your finances and time, just live within your means when creating a brand and stop giving yourself pressure,” she said.

Becca also emphasized that all her songs are good songs and she has her audience in mind when producing them.

She revealed that criticism against her has helped her to become a better person.

“These criticisms shape me and help me to correct my mistakes.”

Becca recently released a new single titled ‘Yes I Do’ which features Nigerian Superstar Tiwa Savage.

The female afro pop artiste first gained recognition as a contestant on the season two of TV3’s annual singing competition Mentor.

Her debut studio album Sugar was released in 2007 which earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards.

The album’s lead single “You Lied to Me” won Record of the Year at the aforementioned awards show.

She released her second studio album Time 4 Me in 2013 which featured acts from 2face Idibia, M.I, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic, Jay Storm among others.

Becca’s accolades include one Kora Award, one National Youth Achievers Award, four Ghana Music Awards, and three 4Syte TV Music Video Awards. In 2013, she headlined the annual Girl Talk concert, which started in 2011.

Becca was ranked 94 on E.tv Ghana’s 2013 list of the 100 most influential people in Ghana.