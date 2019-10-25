Lilwin, Kelvyn Boy For ‘October 2 Remember’ Concert

Lilwin

Hiplife artistes, Kojo Nkansah aka Lilwin and Kelvyn Boy, have been invited to perform at the maiden edition of the annual music concert dubbed “October 2 Remember”, as headline acts.

The much hyped concert which would take place at the Video City grounds, Asante Mampong, in the Ashanti Region, on Saturday, October 26, is expected to attract thousands of music fans in Asante Mampong and its environs.

It is being organised to promote Ghanaian music and also to create the opportunity for Ghanaian artistes to showcase their music talents on one platform.

It will serve as a social medium that allows music lovers from different backgrounds to network, mingle and be entertained with good music.

The two headline artistes are expected to deliver their finest performances on the stage to entertain music fans who will grace the event.

Music fans who attend the event will be offered the opportunity to request songs of their choice to be performed live by the artistes billed to perform at the event.

Being organised by Sincity, in partnership with ‘Kpoo keke Atadwe Ginger’, the concert will also witness live performances from artistes such as Strongman, Ypee, Young Chorus, Rapmakerz, Freddy Blaze, Long Face and Kobby Ozxy.

There will also be other surprise performers on the night.

Disc jockeys (DJs) billed to perform alongside the artistes include DJ Flash, DJ Pizzaro, DJ Emma Black and DJ Ay.

The organizers said measures were being put in place to ensure safety of all fans at the event.