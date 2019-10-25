Randy, Anim Addo, Habiba Get GFA ExCo Posts

Randy Abbey

Former GFA spokesperson, Randy Abbey, has been elected onto the Ghana Football Association Executive Council (Exco), for the next four years.

Randy who is the owner of Division One side, Heart of Lions, pulled 26 of the 48 votes to become one of the three persons who will serve the interest of Division One of the GFA Council.

Also elected on the Division One ticket, was the owner of Nzema Kotoko, Mark Addo, who got 25 votes.

Sammy Anim Addo was the final of the trio elected on the ticket of Division One. He got 19 votes to join the new council.

The GFA Executive Council Election is a precursor to the presidential elections scheduled for today in Accra.

Habiba Atta Forson has also been elected to join the GFA Executive Council as the representative from the Women’s League after today’s elections which take place at the GFA’s headquarters in Accra.

She beat off competition from Rosalind Amoh, Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Edna Quagraine to get the slot.