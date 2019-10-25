Beach Soccer Relishes GFA Congress

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The President of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has commended the media, the GFA-NC and beach soccer clubs, for their unflinching and loyal support which has paved the way for a historic first time vote for the GFA Presidential elections.

Ankrah, who heads the sand based sport association, believes that the long journey for recognition and affiliation has been worth the wait.

“If you consider where we are coming from, as in ground zero, with no guiding template and today, we are going to congress as a full member of the GFA, with voting rights, then, we can have no complaints whatsoever,” said the beach soccer boss.

Beach soccer has been lobbying to officially dine at the table of FIFA and CAF through the GFA since 2014, but all previous attempts failed for one reason or the other.

Ironically, the era of normalization opened window of hope as the statutes of the GFA were reviewed, thus providing an opportunity for beach soccer to present a credible case for consideration.

“In the past, it was always a case of ‘not now’, ‘go and come back next time’; which was really frustrating but the waiting period taught us to prepare well and now we are here.”

Ampofo Ankrah confirmed that he has spoken to each of the presidential candidates to push the beach soccer agenda, should they be elected.

Meanwhile, the exciting Cal Bank Beach Soccer Super League, hits week two this weekend in the Central Region.

The famous Cape Coast Castle would provide an iconic view of the Oasis Beach where top teams such as Sea Sailors, Young Sharks, Sea Rovers, and Marine Stars would compete for Central Region’s qualification slots.