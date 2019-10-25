Ghana Elects New Football Chief Today

Afriyie, Pappoe, Amponsah and Okraku

Members of the football fraternity, will today, go to the polls to elect a new leader to steer the affairs of football in the country.

The seat, since 2018, has been vacant, following a Tiger PI documentary that exposed some football officials including Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), involved in various corrupt practices.

That paved way for a Normalization Committee to run the day to day activities of the countries football under FIFA guidelines; pitting six presidential aspirants – Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt ES Okraku, George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe, George Ankomah Mensah and Amanda Clinton – against each other.

The new leader takes over from Nyantakyi over a decade of administration, which saw the country participating in its first ever World Cup in 2006 and is expected to restore the sport’s fortunes, following alleged corrupt practices that characterized the former Wa All Stars’ President’s last days in office.

Last Monday, the five candidates minus Afriyie, engaged in a first ever debate regarding their plans and how far they seek to take Ghana’s football.

