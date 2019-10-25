Gov’t Begins Construction Of Emergency Projects

GOVERNMENT HAS begun the construction of 54 Emergency Senior High School Intervention Projects across the various Second Circles Institutions in the Eastern Region.

Majority of them are abandoned GETFUND projects.

They include dormitories, classroom blocks and bungalows.

Similar projects are ongoing across the country.

Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), revealed this to DGN Online when she cut the sod for the construction of a dormitory block at WBM Zion SHS at Osiem in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Region.

“In the Eastern Region, we have over fifty-four projects ongoing in the various schools,” she said.

BY Daniel Bampoe