Tema International School Adapts The Marriage Of Anansewa

The Tema International School (TIS) is on another Folklore escapade this year with the adaptation of The Marriage Of Anansewa.

It has remained an annual tradition that the TIS community is treated to a stage play performance by students and staff.

Last year, patrons of the National Theatre were kept stage bound to TIS’ adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

This year, the IB Class of 2020 of Tema International is embarking on a folkloric escapade with an adaptation of Efua Sutherland’s The Marriage of Anansewa.

The play celebrates Ghanaian culture through storytelling, music and dance, and subtly criticises society’s never-ending crave for materialism and disregard for due diligence.

The Marriage of Anansewa shows on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Secondary Campus of Tema International School, at Tema Community 21.