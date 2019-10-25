CIMG Holds Post-Awards Marketing Confab

CIMG

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) has held the 2019 edition of its annual post-awards strategic marketing conference.

The Conference provides the platform for CIMG and industry players to assess the theme on which marketing awards are presented to individuals and organizations annually, with this year’s theme being “30 Years Of Celebrating Marketing Excellence: Synergies For The Future.”

A total of three celebrated legacy brands namely Fanmilk Ghana Limited, PZ Cussons, and Glico took turns at the Conference held on Thursday, October 25, 2019, to share insights into what they have done over the decades to sustain their operations and attain great heights.

The three brands were celebrated by CIMG this year as legacy brands.

Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons Ghana Limited, Hafsa Arthur, in a presentation at the Conference, traced the journey of the Company to 1884 when two young men travelling to Africa in search for trading opportunities, met on a ship.

She noted that PZ Cussons was introduced in Ghana in the 1930s as a trading hub between Africa and Europe.

She recounted that the leading antiseptic brand of PZ Cussons, Camel Antiseptic was launched in Ghana in 1996 and has since maintained its market leadership status.

According to her, Camel Antiseptic is about enabling people to live life to the fullest.

Marketing Manager of Fanmilk Ghana Limited, Edwin Amoako, encouraged marketers to master the art of storytelling in selling their brands.

He revealed how the art of storytelling helped Fanmilk greatly in increasing its price from GH¢ 1 to GH¢ 1.2.

Outgoing President of CIMG, Kojo Mattah, said the Conference provides a platform where the CIMG takes time to make in-depth analysis of the theme for each year.

Present at the Conference were seasoned marketers, marketing students and the reigning Marketing Man of The Year, Prof. Abednego Amartey.

BY Melvin Tarlue