Music Pays More Than Any Job In Ghana – Yayo

Yayo

Takoradi-based hiplife/afro pop artiste Eric Kofi Nunoo, first signee of Tiemat Records, has claimed that doing music pays a lot more than any job in Ghana.

The artiste, who is also known in the music scene as Yayo, adds that Ghana and Africa as a whole place more value on white-collar jobs than talent and craft; alleging that in Ghana, the authorities and mostly people in power sleep on the creative arts sector making it a not too attractive choice for the average Ghanaian youths who find interest in there to meet their goals.

He averred that most of the developed countries in the world today became notable because of their music stars and added that music legends like 2pac, Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Culture, Peter Tosh among others were all national assets to their respective countries.

Yayo also disclosed that payment for hiring a musician is worth a hundred thousand dollars per gig for just an hour’s performance and this is what to him, makes talent and being a musician pay much more than any job in the country.

The ‘Wala Fahwe’ hitmaker who is known for his good stage craft in the Western Region promises to drop another road to Christmas song dubbed ‘Chipolopo’.