Ghana Must Know: The Worst Economic Growth Ever Occurred Under Mahama! (1)

In the coming days, weeks and months, in no particular order, the ‘Ghana must know’ series will seek to bring to the attention of the good people of Ghana the ethos, culture, values and the accomplishments of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) tradition in its 27-year rule out of Ghana’s 62 years since the country gained independence from the British on 6th March 1957.

Regrettably, in the past, Ghanaians elected ‘a semicircle’ of neglectful and incapable officials, whose only preoccupation was to sink the nation deeper and deeper into the mire to the detriment and disadvantage of Ghanaians.

It is, indeed, an undeniable fact that we choose to exercise our voting rights by electing a leader in anticipation that the said leader will form a formidable government to run the affairs of the country to the benefit of all and sundry. It would be absolutely wrong for anyone to suggest for a moment that every leader can prudently steer the nation to the right direction.

More so, it is somewhat spurious for sceptics to argue that all politicians are the same when in power and, therefore, there is no need to change from one to another. Rightly so, the sceptics’ feeling of indignation with the current political dynamics is something shared by many Ghanaian electorate.

However, the sceptics’ disposition appears somewhat impetuous, because politicians have different levels of temperament, competence, experience, knowledge, skills and abilities; so they are never the same as a matter of fact.

In fact, there is enough evidence to counter the sceptics’ assertion that politicians are the same when in power. For instance, how could any reflective thinker compare the great achievements of former President Kufuor to that of Mr. Mahama?

Frankly, no discerning Ghanaian can dispute the fact that former President Mahama had more than four years to put Ghana on the world map. But the crucial question is: did he really live up to the expectations of the good people of Ghana? The overarching question again is: if he didn’t, why is he coming back? What can he do differently next time around? And, if he did what he promised, what else does he want again after being voted out of power? Your guess is as good as mine.

It is an undeniable fact that former President Mahama had held various roles in the political scene: first as an assemblyman, then as a parliamentarian, a deputy minister, a substantive minister, a vice-president, a stand-in president (following the sudden and mysterious death of President Mills), as an elected President of Ghana, and now as the 2020 flag bearer of the opposition NDC.

The all-important question on the lips of every discerning Ghanaian is: what else does Mahama want at the Presidency?

You may believe it or not, some of us are of the view that it would be extremely disastrous if Mahama was to reclaim the Presidency, considering the calamitous errors in judgment which led to massive economic meltdown.

Despite all the harsh economic conditions amidst corruption allegations (Bus branding, Brazil World Cup, SADA, SUBA, GYEEDA, SSNIT, NCA, Ford Expedition Vehicle, amongst others) which led to his 2016 humiliating election defeat, ex-President Mahama can still muster the courage to stage a comeback. Why?

So, why wouldn’t discerning Ghanaians dread and emit grave concerns over the return of a former president who has more alleged bribery and corruption scandals hanging around his neck than any other president in the history of Ghanaian politics?

Let us be honest though, no true nationalist will ever shrill and thrill over the return of a former president who has serious questions to answer over the puzzling corruption scandals such as the STX housing deal, the Brazilian aircraft, the Ford Expedition Vehicle and the Armajaro saga.

For instance, sometime last year, we read that four courageous Ghanaians had petitioned the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to probe into the alleged E.O. Group’s $13 million corporate social responsibility fund towards the development of the Western Region which the petitioners claimed to have been diverted by ex-President Mahama (See: ‘Mahama diverted $13m E.O. Group money; probe him – Four citizens petition Amidu’-todaygh.com/ghanaweb.com, 18/06/2018).

Why wouldn’t patriotic Ghanaians dread the return of a former president who can boldly accept a furtive gift of a brand new Ford Expedition vehicle worth over $100,000 from a Burkinabe Contractor called Djibril Kanazoe?

I recall sometime last year, we were greeted by yet another news of corruption scandal in the erstwhile Mahama administration; this time, an alleged oil money of GH¢40.5 million secret transfers to the Presidency via the then Chief of Staff (See: ‘Group explains why Amidu must probe Mahama, Debrah in GH¢40.5 million BOST payment’; myjoyonline.com/ghanaweb.com, 19/09/2018).

Despite the wanton corruption, the arrogance of power and the crass incompetence exhibited by the erstwhile Mahama administration which resulted in massive economic collapse, the NDC faithful could still muster the courage to chastise Akufo-Addo and clamour inexorably for the return of former President Mahama.

Giving the unpardonable rot in the Mahama administration, some of us cannot help but to giggle over the renewed zeal of the NDC faithful to return to power so soon.

The critics cannot be entirely correct for claiming that President Akufo-Addo has deliberately worsened the plight of Ghanaians since assuming power on 7th January 2017.

The fact, however, remains that Ghana under the erstwhile Mahama administration experienced massive economic downslide which regrettably brought to pass harsh socio-economic standards of living.

Giving the circumstances, it will be difficult for any government to reverse such mess within the shortest possible time.

So, it is somewhat unfair and unreasonable to see the ‘brassbound’ NDC faithful, who are currently enjoying uninterrupted electricity, low inflation, tax reductions (including import taxes), favourable economic growth, gargantuan savings on Free SHS, amongst others, gathering the courage to censure the NPP administration.

It is, indeed, extremely baffling to keep hearing such ridiculous misconceptions from the NDC apologists, many of whom only follow narrow party colouration, devoid of patriotism and solicitude.

But then again, one has to contain his/her emotional intelligence, show unconditional deference and composure, for sycophancy, partisanship and lack of patriotism not our greatest nemesis?

Considering the circumstances, we can logically conclude that vague understanding of patriotism exists in the minds of many Ghanaians, who prefer hero worshipping to defending the national interests.

Thus, some of our leaders, having first-hand knowledge of our hero worshipping gimmicks, tend to take us for granted and continue to provide us with mediocre leadership and services.

By K. Badu

The writer is based in London, UK.

Writer’s E-mail address: k.badu2011@gmail.com