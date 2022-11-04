Buipe Flood Victims Supported With Food Items

Mr. Selman Ozpinar presenting the items to the victims in Buipe

The West Africa Humanitarian Aid (WAHA) a subsidiary of Umuda Kosanlar in partnership with ESRA Foundation, has supported the Buipe flood victims with food items.

Some of the food items donated to the victims include rice, oil, and paste tomatoes among others.

The Director of West Africa Humanitarian Aid, Selman Ozpinar, told journalists that they were saddened about the devastation the floods had caused the people of Buipe and decided to come to their aid.

According to him, they have supported the victims with 500 boxes of food items as a temporal measure while they work on finding the last solution.

He assured the victims who are camped at a school building that the organization will further support them with mattresses, lamp holders, and other items to make their stay safe.

Mr. Ozpinar thanked the Buipewura, NADMO, Police, and the Buipe Assembly for supporting them to be able to reach out to the victims.

The West Africa Humanitarian Aid, which is the first organization to come to the aid of the victims is a Turkish-based organization that supports the drilling of boreholes, and the building of schools among other developmental projects across Ghana.

Some weeks ago parts of the Central Gonja district of the Savanna Region were flooded as a result of the opening of the Bagre dam coupled with a heavy downpour which caused the overflow of the Black Volta into the township of Buipe.

About 1,370 persons have been displaced in the Buipe flood incident with schools and public toilets being submerged.

Business activities in the Central Gonja district have been greatly affected due to the flood situation which has destroyed properties and rendered thousands of residents homeless.

Areas like the Buipe market, Buipe bridge, the Buipe cattle market, and other business centers in the district have been hit by floods.

The paramount chief of the Buipe Traditional Area who doubles as the Vice President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor Il, thanked the West Africa Humanitarian Aid for coming to the aid of the Buipe flood victims.

The Buipewura appealed to the government, organizations, philanthropists, individuals, Sons, and Daughters of Gonjaland to come to the aid of the affected victims.

Affected victims receiving their support in Buipe

FROM Eric Kombat, Buipe