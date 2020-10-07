Burkinabe Kills German Wife, Daughter At Kokrobitey

Boigouna Aloys

A 43-year-old Burkinabe, Boigouna Aloys, has been arrested by the Kokrobitey police for allegedly killing his German wife and their daughter.

The suspect, according to the police, used a hammer to hit the head of Claudia Weizmann 53, and sensing that their 14-year-old daughter will report the matter to the police, strangled her to death.

The police said after committing the act, Aloys buried the two at the extreme end of their 10 plot of land at Kokrobitey in Accra to avoid any suspicion.

However, neighbours who noticed the sudden disappearance of the German woman and her daughter and a foul stench of a rotten animal emanating from the compound of the suspect reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of Aloys.

DSP Efia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online, said the police visited the site where Aloys buried the deceased.

She said the police were in the process of obtaining an exhumation order to exhume the bodies.

She said the police in their investigations discovered that the stench was that of a human being and suspected the Burkinabe of allegedly killing his wife and daughter.

“Suspect has since confessed to the crime and added that he used a hammer to hit the wife in the head after a misunderstanding thus killing her instantly and for fear that his daughter will report the matter to the police, he strangled the 14-year-old girl to death after which he buried the two on their compound.”

Meanwhile, DGN Online has also gathered that the Baukinabe married the woman in Germany and the two decided to move to Ghana to resettle.

Reports indicate that the couple and their daughter arrived in the country in January 2020 and has been living in their three-bedroom apartment sited on a 10 plot of land located at Kokrobitey.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey