You’re A Promise And Do President – Tong-Raan Tells Naana

Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang

Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang, has described President Akufo Addo as a ‘Promise and Do’ president.

According to him, Mr Akufo-Addo deserves another another term to continue with his good works.

The Tong-Raan says the president has fulfilled his promise to the people of Talensi and mentioned government’s investment in the multi-purpose Pwalugu Irrigation Dam, the small dams, warehouse, the one constituency one ambulance, among others.

“We are grateful for all the development projects you have brought us. We asked for these projects and you promised to do them and you done them. You are a promise do president. Talensi is grateful.”

Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang was speaking at his palace in Tongo when President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at the beginning of his two-day working tour of the Upper East Region.

This is the 11th time President Akufo Addo is visiting the Upper East Region to inspect, commission and cut sod for projects.

President Akufo-Addo promised to ensure that all projects that are scheduled to complete this year are completed for the benefit of the people.

The president commensurated with families who lost their loved ones and properties due to the recent floods in parts of the Upper East Region and promised to ensure that the Pwalugu Irrigation Dam is completed to address the perennial flooding the region has been confronted with.

“We are working on many roads in the region and the Talensi is getting its share and I assure you that many of your request will be address if God and Ghanaians grant us another opportunity to continue with our good works across the country.”

The president inspected some small dams and other ongoing infrastructural projects in the Talensi area and later in the Bawku West district.

In the Bawku West District, a durber was held to honour the president for fulfilling many of his campaign promises to the district.

Chief of Binaba, Moses Apiiah Abaare, who represented the Bawku Naba said President Akufo-Addo has been good to the region and the Bawku traditional area in the area of infrastructure and social interventions.

“… Now because of free SHS we don’t have to sell our cattle to pay school fees for our children. We used to sell our properties to educate our children. The president cannot put money into everyone’s pocket but he has ensured that we don’t take money out of our pocket to pay school fees.”

Naba Moses Apiiah Abaare endorsed the president quest for a second term to continue developing the Bawku area and the entire country.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Tongo