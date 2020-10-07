South Korea Donates Vehicles To Foreign Ministry

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (middle)

The Government of South Korea has donated five Honda Salon cars to Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The donation includes four Honda Sonata and one Honda Genesis.

In a short statement to present the vehicles to the Ministry on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the South Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Kim Sungsoo, said the donation was aimed at improving the operations of the Foreign Ministry.

According to him, the five vehicles cost the Korean government some $177,000.

He expressed the hope that the vehicles will be used in carrying out the activities of government.

He seized the opportunity to thank the government of Ghana for its continuous support to the government and people of South Korea.

He also praised the government of Ghana in its fight against Coronavirus, expressing the belief that Ghana will soon be able to effectively overcome the pandemic.

In a statement to receive the vehicles on behalf of the Ministry, Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the donation was very timely and very much welcomed.

She stated that it will go a long way to increase the fleet of the ministry.

On behalf of the people and government of Ghana, she thanked the government and people of Korea.

She said the Korean people have over the years taken keen interest in the socioeconomic development of Ghana.

The Korean government has over the years been supporting Ghana in critical areas such as agriculture, healthcare, fisheries, she indicated.

By Melvin Tarlue