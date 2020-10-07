Public Debt Hits Ghc 263 Billion

Dr. Ernest Addison – Governor of BoG

Ghana’s public debt stock has risen to Ghc 263 billion.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) revealed this in a release after its 96th Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

According to the Bank in the release, “the stock of public debt rose to 68.3 percent of GDP (Ghc 263 billion) at the end of July 2020, compared with 62.4 percent of GDP (Ghc 218.2 billion) at the end of December 2019.”

Touching on the money market, the release highlighted that money market rates on short to medium term instruments eased, but generally tightened at the longer-end.

By Melvin Tarlue