‘Don’t Overlook Development For Morgues’

Samuel Atta Akyea

The Member of Parliament (MP) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Abuakwa South in the Eastern Region, Samuel Atta Akyea, says a vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, ex-President John Dramani Mahama, will mean “a total reversal of the country’s destiny.”

According to the Minister of Works and Housing, the former President “lacks manners and mindset of development to run the nation” and there was the need to retain President Akufo-Addo to continue to accelerate the development of the country,” adding that some of the promises of the ex-President, including the construction of mortuaries in the Zongo communities, are weird.

Speaking at a state durbar in Kyebi held in honour of President Akufo-Addo during his tour of the Eastern Region, Mr. Atta Akyea said, “This election is about our destiny, not guineafowl stuff. If we mistakenly deny the development leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, with another term of four years, the fortunes of this country will be reversed.”

He said the ongoing comparison between the President and his competitor Mr. Mahama is like “Bonwire Kente and Dumas”. He, therefore, charged Ghanaians to choose Nana Akufo-Addo over Mr. Mahama any day.

The MP added that the President’s fulfilment of his promises would no doubt hand him another four years mandatory term to continue his infrastructural and developmental projects.

“I will plead with Ghanaians not to gamble in this year’s election because there is someone who is tried and tested. Ghanaians shouldn’t vote for someone who displayed incompetence in office. We should vote for Nana Addo because he wants to leave a good legacy,” he stressed.

He said the implementation of flagship programmes, such as free SHS, one district one factory, roads and highways, NABCO, restoration of teachers’ and nurses’ training allowances, coronavirus intervention (free water and electricity) and others, prove that President Akufo-Addo is a leader who wants to accelerate development and deserves another term.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kyebi