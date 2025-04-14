Casablanca’s Mohammed V Sports Complex Gets Facelift

Casablanca’s Mohammed V Sports Complex, which has undergone a facelift following a major redevelopment project, reopened its doors Saturday evening for the derby between Wydad and Raja, as part of Matchday 26 of the Botola Pro D1 “Inwi” football league.

The redevelopment project for this legendary stadium in the economic capital is part of the stadium upgrade programme in preparation for hosting upcoming major sporting events, including the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2030 World Cup.

The work, which began in March 2024 and was completed in March 2025, consisted, according to data from the National Agency for Public Equipment (ANEP), of replacing the 45,000 seats in this national football temple, upgrading the press box, the sound system, video surveillance, and access control.

It also included the development of four changing rooms and warm-up rooms, the creation of the mixed zone and the new central tunnel for players, the replacement of the pitch (with a latest-generation hybrid pitch), the renovation of the athletics track, the upgrading of the lighting, and the replacement of the advertising screens.

The work also included the construction of a building to regulate and completely separate the various traffic flows, the development of a new access ramp for players’ buses, the VIP and VVIP parking, and the TV compound.

It also included the development of the VIP and media lounges, the construction of the new conference room, the creation of dressing rooms, the upgrading of restrooms, refreshment areas, and public infirmaries, in addition to increasing the number of gates and access control.

Outside the stadium, the work consisted of resurfacing the sidewalks and green spaces, upgrading the exterior lighting, repairing the fencing, and upgrading the annex.