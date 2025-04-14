Charterhouse Sets New Date For TGMA

Robert Klah, PRO, Charterhouse

Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), have postponed the 2025 awards ceremony to May 10.

A statement from the organisers did not state reasons for the postponement of the event, which was previously scheduled for May 3.

The awards ceremony is being organised by Charterhouse to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

This year’s edition marks the 26th edition of the event which has over the years celebrated hardworking players in the music industry.

BEATWAVES gathered that the decision was made after a series of meetings held by the board. The event will be held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

“This change, regrettably, affects the calendar of activities leading to the main awards ceremony. This means the following events will take place on their new dates: – Master Class: Thursday, May 8, 2025 – Pre-Party: Friday, May 9, 2025,” the statement said.

This year’s event is expected to be attended by a large number of music stakeholders, music fans, artiste managers, and journalists among others.

It will witness live stage performances from some selected A-list artistes who will rock the stage alongside some of the nominees.

The prestigious and topmost award of the night, ‘Artiste of the Year,’ would see the likes of King Paluta, Team Eternity, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Black Sherif, Kweku Smoke and Joe Mettle vie for the accolade.

So far, there have been fierce debates and conversations about the potential winners of the various categories, particularly the Artiste of the Year.

By George Clifford Owusu