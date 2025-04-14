Stonebwoy, Others Headline HoodTalk Music Festival

Gyedu Blay Ambolley

This year’s edition of the HoodTalk Music Festival will take place on Friday, May 9, at Independence Square in Accra.

Music legends such as Stonebwoy, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Pat Thomas, and Edem have been announced as the headline acts for event.

The headline acts are expected to share the stage with some of the Accra-based artistes to thrill music fans with their various songs.

BEATWAVES gathered up-and-coming Ghanaian artistes will be given the platform to promote their brands and music at the event.

Over 50,000 music fans from all walks of life are expected to attend the event.

A number of personalities from corporate institutions, traditional leaders, Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) among others are expected to grace the event.

It has a lineup of intriguing activities which will showcase various aspects of Ghanaian culture as well as promote tourism in the country.

A wide variety of social media platforms will run the broadcast, including Facebook, YouTube, and a host of others.

It is a national event which has received endorsement from the Office of the President, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA), Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and UNESCO.

Being organised by DreamChild Foundation in partnership with with an audio-visual company, Virtual Hub, the organisers of the event, is stopping at nothing to ensure that the artistes billed for the event deliver a one-of-its-kind concert.

The DreamChild Foundation is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) committed to using the culture of music to empower and support the African child.

Its mission is to provide adequate healthcare, education, and other support services to strengthen and empower African children.

By George Clifford Owusu