V/R Has Created Its Own Stars – Agbeshie

Agbeshie

Ghanaian artiste, Agbeshie, has shed light on the growth of the music industry in the Volta Region, in a recent interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty.

According to Agbeshie, even though the region had been overlooked in the past, it has now created its own superstars and developed a thriving music scene.

“I can boldly tell you that, over time, the Volta Region has been isolated, or has been left aside in the way. Over the years, the region has created their own superstars, trust me. You see, I’m here today. Anytime I come here to promote them,” he said.

Agbeshie noted that because most big artistes are oblivious of the vibrancy of the music market in the Volta Region, they do not consider them in their promotional plans.

“The last time I checked, I went to Takoradi to promote my songs. Because I believe there are Ewe’s or whatever are there. So now the artistes that are, excuse me, A-list or big artistes here don’t go to the Volta Region to do anything. So the masses are like, look, if you guys are not coming, no problem, we have our superstars here, we are gonna grow them, and they’ve grown them with time (sic),” he noted.

As a result, the Volta Region has developed its own unique musical identity, with local artistes like Agbeshie becoming household names.

Agbeshie has released a new song titled ‘Alakpato’ featuring Chief Wan.