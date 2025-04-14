National Service Staff Warn Foot Soldiers

Ayirebi Adubofour

The staff of the National Service Authority (NSA) have strongly condemned the practice of political party foot soldiers attempting to hijack the National Service Authority.

In a release signed by the Chairman of the National Service Authority Staff Union (NASASU), Ayirebi Adubofour, they stated that “this phenomenon undermines the principle of democracy, erodes public trust, and compromises the integrity of our institutions.”

Continuing, they said, “We wish to reiterate, to the general public that, the National Service Authority is a public institution under the Public Services Commission. Our recruitments and transfers are done in line with our approved Scheme of Service, and in accordance with the Public Services Commission Act and the

provisions of the Constitution under Article 195.”

They have especially called on the youth of Western Region to exercise restraint and allow the Management of the Authority to function as defined by the laws and statutes.

“We are equally calling on Management to adhere to the guiding principles and protect the integrity of the Authority.

“We call on the government to ensure that state institutions like the National Service Authority be protected from political interference,” they demanded.

To the political parties, they have advised them to refrain from using the National Service Authority as tool for advancing party interests, and to respect the independence of the Authority, adding that National Service Authority internal transfers and recruitments is not at the mercy of any other group or individual’s call but as enshrined in the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119), the Public Services Commission Act, 1994 (Act 482) and Article 195 of the Constitution.