Partey Scores As Arsenal Draw With Brentford

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey found the net for Arsenal in a 1-1 draw with Brentford at the Emirates, a result that leaves the Gunners 13 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta made five changes to the side that beat Real Madrid 3-0 in midweek, and the game struggled to find rhythm early on. Brentford’s Kristoffer Ajer forced the first save in the 20th minute, before Arsenal had a goal disallowed for offside.

Leandro Trossard tested Brentford keeper Mark Flekken before half-time, but it was Partey who eventually broke the deadlock in the 61st minute. A surging run from Declan Rice set up the Ghanaian midfielder to blast home the opener.

Brentford hit back in the 74th minute, with Yoane Wissa hooking in a clever finish after Nathan Collins headed the ball across the box.

Liverpool extended their lead to 13 points after defeating West Ham 2-1 on Sunday. Liverpool now needs two more wins to lift the Premier League title for a record equaling 20 times.

Arsenal, meanwhile, turn their attention to Wednesday’s Champions League second leg in Madrid.