GFA, PFAG Pledge Stronger Partnership For Player Welfare

A group photograph of the participants

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) have reaffirmed their commitment to improving football in Ghana following a productive meeting held at the PFAG offices in Accra.

Discussions focused on enhancing player welfare, exploring areas of collaboration, and strengthening engagement between the two bodies. A key outcome was the agreement to finalise and implement a Standard Player Contract, starting from the 2025/26 season.

The meeting also saw commitments to introduce player insurance for both male and female Premier League players next season. Additionally, all Ghana Premier League and Women’s Premier League players with valid PFAG ID cards will be granted free access to league matches, subject to club hospitality arrangements.

Both organisations described the meeting as cooperative and transparent, and pledged to continue working together to support players and grow Ghana football.

By Wletsu Ransford