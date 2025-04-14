Manhunt For Cops’ Killers

The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt to identify and arrest robbers who shot two policemen on April, 13, 2025 at Poyamirea at the outskirts of Binduri in the Upper East Region.

Preliminary investigation has established that the deceased officers were in mufti (plain clothes) and on their private motorbike traveling from Bongo to Binduri when they were attacked and their motorbike taken away.

A statement from the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said the name of the officers have been withheld as efforts are underway to properly notify their families in line with custom and tradition.

“The Police Administration wishes to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the Commander as well as all officers and men in the region. Our hearts and prayers are with you.

We would like to assure the general public that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be arrested and brought to face justice; and we will surely get them,” the statement said.