Chainsaw Operators Shoot Reforestation Worker

The victim

A worker of Next Door Farms is battling for his life after he was allegedly shot by suspected illegal chainsaw operators at the Abesewa Forest in the Ahafo Ano South East District of the Ashanti Region.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, sustained serious gunshot wounds during the incident and is currently receiving treatment at the Tepa Government Hospital.

The shooting reportedly occurred when officials and workers of Next Door Farms, a company undertaking a reforestation project in the forest under a concession granted by the Forestry Commission, confronted suspected illegal chainsaw operators who had allegedly invaded the area and started felling newly planted trees.

According to an eyewitness, the company had successfully planted trees in the forest as part of a reforestation initiative when the suspects allegedly entered the reserve and began cutting them down.

The witness said officials and workers of the company proceeded to the scene to stop the illegal activities, but the suspects allegedly opened fire on them, hitting one of the workers.

The attack has heightened concerns over the growing activities of illegal chainsaw operators and the dangers faced by individuals involved in protecting the country’s forest reserves.

Meanwhile, two suspects believed to be part of the group of illegal chainsaw operators have been arrested and are currently in police custody at the Tepa Divisional Police Station to assist with investigations.

Police have commenced investigations into the incident and are expected to pursue the remaining suspects to ensure they are brought to justice.

Directors of Next Door Farms, Mr. Moses Oppong and Nana Gyamfi, confirmed the incident and said they were cooperating fully with the police to facilitate investigations.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi