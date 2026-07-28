Tallest Man Dies In Tamale

Ghana’s tallest man, Abdul Samad Sulemana, has passed on at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

The man who passed yesterday was battling with a health condition, gigantism, while being treated at the Nalerigu Baptist Medical Centre in the North Eastern Region from where he was transferred to the TTH.

He was recipient of support from businessman Ibrahim Mahama, who promised to foot all his medical bills.

Fondly known as Awuche, he was born in 1994 and his height was 7ft 8inches.

Gigantism was responsible for his continuous growth and it related spinal curvature.