Charles Bissue Slaps OSP Official

Charles Cromwell Onuawonto Bissue

In a recent press release, former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Cromwell Onuawonto Bissue, has demanded an immediate correction from the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) regarding statements made by the Director of Strategy, Research and Communication, Sammy Darko.

According to Mr. Bissue, Mr. Darko made misleading statements during an interview on Okay FM on Monday, July 10.

Mr. Bissue claims that Mr. Darko stated that he had withdrawn all applications filed against the OSP with respect to his case.

In response, Mr. Bissue believes that this was a calculated agenda to mislead the public.

Mr. Bissue clarified that not all applications have been withdrawn, stating that two applications are currently pending in court. These applications include a judicial review filed on June 2 and an application for the enforcement of fundamental human rights filed on June 14.

Furthermore, Mr. Bissue corrected Mr. Darko’s assertion that he filed an application just after the OSP issued notices of having concluded the investigation into the Galamsey Fraud Part 1 documentary. Mr. Bissue claims that his first application was made in December 2022.

“I deem this to be a calculated agenda by Sammy Darko and the OSP, to mislead Ghanaians and other interested persons or actors in this matter,” the former Presidential Staffer stated in a press release dated 10 July, 2023.

“It is clearly a case of distortion of facts, unless Sammy Darko is not seized with the facts of processes filed by my lawyers at the court, and I may pardon him for that.”

“I wish to put on record that not all the applications have been withdrawn. Two applications are currently pending,” Mr Bissue pointed out, citing his judicial review on Friday, June 2 and his application for the enforcement of fundamental human rights filed on Wednesday, June 14.

“I also wish to correct Sammy Darko’s assertion that I filed an application just when the OSP had issued notices of having concluded the investigation into the Galamsey Fraud Part 1 documentary,” he added, insisting his first application was sometime in December 2022.

“I, therefore, entreat Sammy Darko to correct this misinformation as soon as possible.

“I take cognizance of processes being pursued at the court in respect of these matters, and as such will exercise restraint in the face of provocation to react.”

By Vincent Kubi