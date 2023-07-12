Bawumia Runs Over Alan In NPP Presidential Race

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Fresh poll results from Global InfoAnalytics for July 2023 reveal that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has surged ahead of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen (AKK) in the race for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership for the 2024 election.

Following the formal launch of his campaign, Dr Bawumia has garnered the support of 36% of voters, while AKK lags behind with 33%. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (KOA) trails at 25%.

In April 2023, Mr Kyerematen held a narrow lead over Dr Bawumia, with 30% of voters favoring him compared to 29% supporting the vice president. Among NPP voters, however, Dr Bawumia maintains a strong lead with approximately 50% of the vote, followed by Mr Kyerematen at 33% and Ken Agyepong at 16%. In a potential runoff scenario, the poll shows that Dr Bawumia would secure 55% of the NPP voters’ support, while Mr Kyerematen would garner 45%.

However, among all voters, Mr Kyerematen holds the edge over Dr Bawumia with 54% to 46%. The poll also indicates that in the event of a runoff among NPP voters, 21% of KOA supporters would back Dr Bawumia, while 57% would support Mr Kyerematen, and 23% would abstain from voting.

Turning to the race for the Jubilee House, the poll reveals that both Dr Bawumia and Mr Kyerematen have lost ground to John Dramani Mahama since April 2023.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer now leads Dr Bawumia by 55% to 37%, with 8% of voters indicating their intention to vote for another candidate. In April, JDM held a 55% to 38% lead over Dr Bawumia.

Similarly, the former President currently holds a 54% to 39% advantage over Mr Kyerematen, with 7% stating their preference for another candidate.

In April, JDM led AKK by 54% to 40%.

The poll also sheds light on voters’ preferences for the parliamentary elections in 2024. 48% of voters intend to vote for NDC candidates, while 36% plan to support NPP candidates. 3% would vote for candidates from other parties, and 13% remain undecided.

An overwhelming 63% of voters believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction, as opposed to 26% who perceive it as heading in the right direction. 11% of respondents refrained from expressing an opinion.

Regarding the performance of the president, the poll reflects that only 34% of voters approve of his job performance, compared to 60% who disapprove. 6% declined to share their opinion.

Assessing the standard of living in the past twelve months, 20% of voters stated that it had improved, while 45% believed it had worsened. 29% reported no change, and 6% had no opinion.

When asked if the 1992 constitution adequately addresses the country’s needs and challenges, only 28% agreed, while 50% disagreed. 22% did not express an opinion. Among those who disagreed, 63% believed that the constitution should be amended, 19% disagreed, and 18% had no opinion.