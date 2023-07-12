Individual Bondholders Suspend Picketing

Members of the Coalition of Individual Bondholders have suspended their planned picketing at the Finance Ministry demanding payments of their outstanding principals and coupons.

Government has paid all outstanding matured coupons and principals owed the group after they lamented that government had failed to honour a Memorandum of Understanding meant to guide the agreed payment plan.

The group, made up of the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum and the Individual Bondholders Association of Ghana, had warned that it will picket each day from July 11 unless their grievances were addressed.

However, the decision has been reversed after the government made the payment and committed to honouring the MoU of May 16, 2023.

The group said that they will suspend the march and picketing unless the government breaches its commitment again.

“Victory has been brought to our doors with Government announcing at 11:40 pm yesterday of its payment of all outstanding principals and coupons and a commitment to honour the MoU of 16th May 2023.”

“Considering this development, the joint steering committee of the IBF and IBHAG has decided to suspend the march and picketing unless the Government breaches its commitment again. We remain indeed angry, but we choose to exercise extreme self-control, provided that the Government continues to fulfil its obligations promptly as agreed”, the group said in a statement.

By Vincent Kubi