SWAG In Barcelona For AIPS Congress

The leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) will join other member countries for the 86th annual congress of the Association of International Sports Press (AIPS), at Santa Susanna in Barcelona, Spain.

This year’s congress, which coincides with the centenary celebration of the AIPS, begun last Saturday and expected to end this Thursday.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana is being represented at the congress by its Vice President, Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare Owusu and General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey.

The duo will join over 400 delegates who will converge at the Atzavara Hotel in Santa Susanna to engage with representatives from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, UEFA, European Athletics, UNESCO, and the World University Sports Association.

Also, on the agenda for the congress will be a panel discussion on Championing gender equality, diversity, and inclusion through the Sports Media.

Heads of some selected federations will discuss the future of sport and the impact of AI, with another discussion on AI and the future of sport journalism to be held with opinions from Editors in chief of top sport newspapers and UNESCO.

While in Santa Susanna, Vice President Nsiah-Asare and Osei Asibey, are also expected to attend the AIPS Sports Media Awards where Sports Journalists selected from all over the world will be decorated for excellence in their job done for the year 2023.

SWAG, the most active and biggest African member of the AIPS, has not missed out on recent Congresses where it has made significant contributions towards improving the work of the Sports Journalists.

The Association of International Sports Press (AIPS) Congress is the annual gathering of Sports Journalists across the world at one venue to deliberate on impacting sports development and improving the profession of the Sports Media.

