Arsenal Will Take League Title To The Wire –Arteta

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta said that Arsenal are ready to push Manchester City to the final day of the season but warned his players not to get carried away by Sunday’s 3-2 win at Tottenham.

Arsenal raced to a 3-0 lead through a Pierre-Emile Højbjerg own goal in addition to strikes from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz before Spurs mounted a second-half comeback that cut the lead to one.

Asked before City beat Nottingham Forest later in the day whether the victory was evidence his squad is ready to fight until the very end, Arteta, who registered his 100th league win as a manager, said: “Yeah, 100%. I’ve seen that the whole season.

“They give me the reason to believe that every single day. We are right on it. The motivation for what is ahead is beautiful. We are all expecting that they’re going to have a real go.”

Arsenal fell away when leading the title race last year at the beginning of April but have now secured three consecutive league wins after exiting the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage to Bayern Munich. They sit one point ahead of City, who have a game in hand.

“At the end the judgement is going to be based on the outcome,” Arteta said. “If they got the goal in the last minute to make it 3-3, then we wouldn’t have been ready [to win the league].

“The margins are so small. Don’t get carried away with yourself. We want to be better. There are margins for improvement. Go again against Bournemouth [on Saturday] because it’s going to be really tough.”

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou bemoaned the lack of maturity in his team and urged his players to learn from Argentina centre-back Romero, who hit the post in the first half before his goal sparked Tottenham into life.

“He was outstanding,” Postecoglou said. “He’s a World Cup winner and I’ve just got to get some of what’s in him into some of the others.”