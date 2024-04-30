K’si Jams For Otumfuo @ HoodTalk Festival

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (middle) with other dignitaries at the HoodTalk concert

A MUSIC concert dubbed ‘HoodTalk Music Festival Asantehene Jubilee Edition, Kings Concert’ has been held as part of activities marking the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s silver jubilee anniversary.

An ecstatic crowd made up of over 20,000 music fans from all walks of life thronged the venue to partake in the event.

The concert was an all night affair which provided non-stop entertainment till the break of dawn.

The well-attended event, organised by DreamChild Foundation in partnership with Asantehene Silver Jubilee Planning Committee and Virtual Hub, was held at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi last Thursday, April 25, 2024.

HoodTalk Music Festival is being organised to raise a provisional sum of $14 million for the construction of five paediatric clinics in some selected regions of Ghana.

Surprisingly, Otumfuo was at the Jubilee Park to help make the programme grand.

Also present was the Juaben Paramount Chief, Nana Otuo Serebuor and the Otumfuo Apagyahene, Nana Owusu Afriyie, among others.

Members of the Otumfuo Silver Jubilee Anniversary Planning Committee also graced the music festival.

An array of top musicians including renowned highlife acts Ben Brako, the legendary Okyerema among others graced the stage to entertain the crowd.

They were supported by Strongman, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Bradex, Ypee, Kweku Darlington, African Child, Seven Kizs and a host of others who entertained the audience, including Otumfuo, to melodious songs.

At a point, the Juabenhene, who was extremely excited, surprisingly, took to the dancing floor and displayed his dancing skills.

Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, a member of the Otumfuo Silver Jubilee Planning Committee, also danced his heart out.

Earlier on, there were fireworks across the neighbourhoods of Kumasi, to signal that Otumfuo is 25 years on the Golden Stool.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi