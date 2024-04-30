Patapaa Returns With Gospel Song

Patapaa

Agona Swedru-based hiplife artiste, Patapaa Amisty, is set to drop a gospel single titled ‘John 10:30’ featuring Big Brain on May 1.

Speaking to GhanaWeekend about the inspiration behind the song, Patapaa, known for hit songs like ‘One Corner’ and ‘Scopatumana’, revealed that challenging moments in his life prompted him to churn out the song.

“After going through a difficult experience, I came to appreciate the importance of faith. This song is the culmination of all the hardships I faced,” he disclosed.

The title of the song, ‘John 10:30’, references a verse in the Bible known for its message of hope and salvation.

On whether he has permanently shifted to gospel music, Patapaa quickly answered, “No”.

Born Justice Amoah, Patapaa is best known for his 2017 debut single ‘One Corner’, which was nominated for the Most Popular Song of the Year and Song of the Year categories at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards.

He rose to fame with his single ‘One Corner’, which gained massive airplay both within and outside the country. He had other songs before ‘One Corner’, but were not popular.

Some of his songs are ‘Akwaaba’, ‘Pozo’, ‘Na Abon’, ‘One Perma’, ‘Otita Fo’, ‘It’s My Time’, ‘Dankwama’, ‘Kumchacha’, ‘Aye Goal’, ‘Kitchen Stool’, ‘Ebeye Yie’, and ‘Suro Nipa’ among others.