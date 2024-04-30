Christabel Adomako Submits NDP Nomination Form

Christabel Adomako Kye presenting her form to Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, NDP General Secretary

Celebrated movie and content producer, Christabel Adomako Kye has officially submitted her nomination form to contest the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Party (NDP).

Christabel, who has produced a number of movies, including ‘Letters To My Mother’, was accompanied by some members of her campaign team to submit the nomination form last Friday at the party headquarters in Accra.

Her nomination form was received by the party’s General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong.

Having appeared in several TV commercials, Christabel ran for office as a parliamentary candidate for the Ablekuma Central Constituency in both the 2016 and 2020 elections on the party ticket.

Addressing the media and party executives after filing her nomination form, Christabel Adomako Kye, who is also women and children advocate, said it will be a privilege for her to lead the NDP to take over from the NPP.

She made a passionate appeal to delegates of the party to vote for her as Ghanaians were rooting for no other person than her to become the next president and change the fortunes of the country.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the press, today marks a significant step forward in our journey towards a better future for Ghana. As I stand before you after filing for nominations to contest for the presidency on behalf of the great National Democratic Party, I am filled with hope and determination,” she stated.

She indicated, “When I am entrusted with the responsibility to lead the NDP, I envision a future where our party emerges victorious in the upcoming 2024 General Election.

“There exists a crucial gap in our leadership that must be filled, and I firmly believe that it is time for the women of Ghana to step forward and seize the reins of power. Our nation is in need of a female president who will nurture and guide it as a mother would her children.”

She stated that her party’s approach to governance will be one of inclusivity. The NDP, she said, is committed to building Ghana using our own resources, ensuring that every citizen has a voice in shaping the future of our nation.

She, however, extended her heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported her along this journey.

By George Clifford Owusu