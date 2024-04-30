Brimahs Display King Tackie Tawiah Sword

A cross section of attendees at the function. INSET: The newly turbaned chief

The Brimah Clan of Accra on Sunday proudly displayed the sword of office given to their ancestor Chief Brimah I by the legendary King Tackie Tawiah I as head of Islamic community in Accra.

The occasion was during the Islamic prayers for the departed previous Chief of Yorubas in the Greater Accra Region, Chief Hamza Peregrino-Brimah VIII, which activity took place at the PWD yard, Tudu, Accra.

It was a colourful occasion when after the prayers officiated by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and Imam Mustapha, the newly appointed successor Alhaji Abdul Rashid Brimah was turbaned as the head of the Yoruba community, successor of Chief Brimah I and the 1909 sword of office duly displayed.

He is due to swear an oath of allegiance to the Ga Mantse as his forebears did.

The Ga Mantse was represented at the occasion as were heads of the various Zongo ethnic groups, especially Alhaji Kadiri English and the Chief of Sabon Zongo.

Also present were representatives of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama.

The National Chief Imam during his sermon called on parents to provide their children with both Western and Islamic education so they become responsible citizens in future.

He also asked all citizens to be disciplined during the forthcoming general elections in the country and to avoid anything which has the potential of disturbing the peace of the country.

Before his demise in 1909, King Tackie Tawiah I had appointed Chief Brimah as head of the Islamic community in Accra, but the sword of office he provided was presented by Nii Oblie who succeeded him.

The appointment of Chief Brimah as the first head of the Islamic community in Accra was endorsed by the Ag Governor of the Gold Coast Maj Herbert Bryant in 1909.

The Brimahs, the Yoruba community and their well wishers celebrated the occasion with the rich culture of their ethnic grouping.

By A.R. Gomda