Keep Your Heads Up…Baffoe Tells Dreams

Former Ghana right back, Tony Baffoe, has lauded the performance of Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Karim Zito’s men fairytale run in the competition ended on a bad footing, after surrendering 3-0 in the semi-final to Egypt’s Zamalek.

Goals from Hamza Mathlouthi, Samson Akinyoola and Mostafa Shalaba ensured that the North Africans advanced to the finals.

Dreams FC’s campaign surprised many, taking into account their debutant status in the continental tournament, eliminating former winner Stade Malien and beating Tunisian giants Club Africain at the group stage.

Baffoe wrote after game, “Dreams FC, keep your head up and high! You fought a good fight. You have written history for your club and yourselves – We are proud of you – Thank you to the wonderful people of Kumasi who came in their numbers!!! Wonderful. God’s time is always the best.”

The Dawu-based outfit could make a return to the competition next season if they successfully defend the FA Cup title, having reached the semi-final of the competition.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum