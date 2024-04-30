Bryan Acheampong Expresses Confidence In Bawumia’s Running Mate Selection

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has expressed confidence that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will choose the most suitable candidate to partner him in the December elections.

Dr. Acheampong asserts that Dr. Bawumia will select the individual best suited to serve as his running mate.

Addressing reporters amidst speculations that he may be considered a potential running mate to partner Dr. Bawumia, the Abetifi MP said the NPP flagbearer will act judiciously to elect a suitable candidate in the interest of the party.

“The only leading candidate that we know in mind is Dr. Bawumia. I am serving now but I was doing very well in business, if you know me. But I am serving now, so I am not a leading candidate for Dr. Bawumia,” Dr. Acheampong stated.

He further added, “Everything is in his head. He will choose, he will make the best decision for the party, and the party will rally behind that candidate.”

The news comes as the NPP continues its preparations for the upcoming general elections, with the selection of a running mate for Dr. Bawumia being a crucial decision that will significantly impact the party’s campaign and chances of victory.

By Vincent Kubi