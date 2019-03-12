Charterhouse Launches VGMA On Friday

Theresa Ayoade, Executive Director, Charterhouse

The grand launch of the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 15 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The launch is expected to attract Ghana’s top musicians, stakeholders in the music and copyright sector, journalists and a cross-section of the general public.

The event, which will be used to unveil the nominees’ list and other activities lined up for the awards ceremony, will also witness performances from selected artistes.

Also to be revealed at the launch will be the all new exciting prize package for winners at this year’s edition of the awards, as well as the unveiling of the new plaques for this year’s event.

Instituted 20 years ago, VGMA is being organised to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the growth of the Ghana’s music industry.

Started in 2000, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has grown to become the most respected awards scheme and, indeed, one of the most respected on the African continent.

The 20th edition of the VGMA is powered by Charterhouse Ghana and sponsored by Vodafone Ghana.